Canada's strong effort not enough to overcome New Zealand at rugby Super Series

Canada hung tough against New Zealand, but the Black Ferns ultimately proved too powerful.

The Canadian women fell 35-20 in their opening match of the rugby Super Series on Friday in Chula Vista, Calif.

Canada stayed within range throughout the first half after answering New Zealand's opening score and entered halftime down 20-13. In the second half, Canada had some patience rewarded as Sophie De Goede picked up her first try on top of her first cap.

But despite a strong defensive effort, the Black Ferns powered through for the victory.

"I think the ladies did a great job. We just have to clean up a few things on attack and really focus on keeping ball in hand," said head coach Sandro Fiorino. "It's four games in 12 days so the focus is on recovery, watching the video and cleaning up those things that we talked about."

Just nine months after giving birth, Canada's Jacey Grusnick came off the bench to score her 37th try.

Canada's next match is Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. ET against France.