Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

Steven Dubois of Canada, centre, holds up his gold medal alongside silver medallist Lee June-Seo of South Korea, left, and bronze-medallist Pietro Sighel of Italy following the men's 500-metre final at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating event in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian speed skater Steven Dubois captured gold on home ice on Sunday, winning the men's 500-metre event at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal.

The 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., topped the podium with a time of 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Maurice-Richard. South Korea's Lee June-Seo won the silver medal in 40.434, while Italy's Pietro Sighel claimed bronze (40.719).

Fellow Canadians Jordan Pierre-Gilles (40.920) and Mathieu Pelletier (41.785) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

It's the second podium finish for Dubois at the World Cup stop in Montreal after winning silver in the men's 1,500 metres on Saturday.

Dubois took bronze in the 500 in his Olympic debut last February in Beijing. He won the men's national short track title for the third straight year earlier this month in Quebec City.

For more short track coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents, our weekly program that spotlights the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Stream the show on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

The next short track World Cup stop is in Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, followed by Almaty, Kazakhstan (Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18).

WATCH | Dubois claims silver in 1,500m at World Cup in Montreal: