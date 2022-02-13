Canada's Steven Dubois wins 2nd short track medal at Beijing 2022

Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates his bronze-medal finish in the men's 500-metre short track final at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, on Sunday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Steven Dubois has picked up his second short track medal of the Beijing Olympics, grabbing bronze in the men's 500 metres.

The Canadian finished strong at Capital Indoor Stadium, posting a time of 40.669 seconds to hold off Kazakhstan's Abzal Azhgaliyev on Sunday.

Dubois, 24, made headlines in his Winter Games debut on Wednesday when the native of Terrebonne, Que., took silver in the men's 1,500.

Shaoang Liu won gold for Hungary in the 500, clocking 40.338 to defeat Russia Olympic Committee's Konstantin Ivliev (40.431).

Dubois collected Canada's ninth bronze of these Games and 14th medal overall, joining long tracker Isabelle Weidemann and snowboarders Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine with two podiums apiece.

WATCH | Dubois takes bronze after being advanced to 500m final:

Dubois was advanced to the final after South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon, who beat the Canadian for gold in the 1,500, was penalized and eliminated in the semifinals for an illegal pass causing contact.

Hwang, the 2018 silver medallist in the 500, attempted to cut to the inside against Dubois on the final curve near the finish but his right hand touched his opponent's left hand.

Hwang was also disqualified in the 1,000 semifinals on Monday and South Korea officials subsequently filed a complaint with the International Skating Union and International Olympic Committee.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Canada's women's short track relay team was held off the medal podium for a second consecutive Olympics.

Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, Alyson Charles and Florence Brunelle placed fourth in four minutes 4.32 seconds behind bronze medallist China in the 3,000-metre final.

WATCH | Canada's relay women miss medal podium:

Four years ago, Canada was penalized and bumped from the podium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where Boutin — who was not racing at the time — briefly crossed into the field of play and impeded the Chinese and South Korean teams as they raced to cross the finish line.

Canada's lone gold medal in the event came 30 years ago in Albertville, France and was followed by six podiums, including four silver.

The Netherlands won gold for the first time since the women's relay was added to the Olympic program in Albertville, with Suzane Schulting skating the final two laps and stopping the clock in an Olympic record 4:03.409 for her third medal in Beijing.

The Dutch also held the previous mark of 4:03.471 from Pyeongchang.

South Korea, aiming for a third consecutive gold, grabbed silver in 4:03.627.