Canada's Shapovalov advances to Dubai semifinals with win over Berankis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis.

After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second set. He won 88 per cent of his first serve points and took the set on a break.

Shapovalov, form Richmond Hill, Ont., improved his career record against Berankis to 3-1. He will next face Czech Jiri Vesely, who upset top seed Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4) earlier Thursday. It will be the first ATP Tour meeting between Vesely and Shapovalov.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

