Canada's Shapovalov advances at Australian Open with win over South Korea's Soon-woo
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the third round of the Australian Open.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.
He will face 23-seed Reilly Opelka of the United States on Friday.
Shapovalov beat Soon-woo when the Korean sailed a backhand return high and wide.
The tightly contested match lasted nearly 4 1/2 hours.
Shapovalov had 29 aces to Soon-woo's three in the win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
The Canadian Press