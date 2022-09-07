Canada's Sarah Mitton caps terrific season with silver in Diamond League Final

ZURICH — Canada's Sarah Mitton capped her breakout season with a silver medal in the women's shot put at the Diamond League Final on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.56 metres, fouling on her final throw that landed right on the 20-metre mark.

American Chase Ealey won the gold, a Diamond League trophy, and US$13,000 in prize money with her throw of 20.19 metres.

Mitton has had a fabulous season, winning last month's Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham, England, and finishing fourth at the world championships by the smallest of margins — a tiebreaking countback.

She also shattered her own Canadian record with a throw of 20.33 at the Canadian championships in Langley, B.C., a world's-best mark at that point of the season.

Canadian Django Lovett was competing in the high jump on Wednesday, while sprinters Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown, and 800-metre runner Marco Arop compete on Thursday in the season-ending event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

