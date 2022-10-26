Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

·2 min read

CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year.

Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens.

The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. then hosts Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for world championship gold Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark.

The Canadians also prevailed 3-2 over the Americans in February's Olympic final in Beijing.

Defender Claire Thompson returns to Canada's lineup for the Rivalry Series after sitting out the world championship because of medical-school commitments.

Thompson led all Olympic defenders with two goals and 11 assists and was named to the all-star team.

Elizabeth Giguere of Quebec City makes her national team debut.

The 25-year-old forward won the Patty Kazmaier Award that goes to the top player in Division 1 women's NCAA hockey, when she played for Clarkson in 2020.

Forward Loren Gabel and defender Jaime Bourbonnais who have represented Canada before 2022 also return to the lineup.

The players were chosen by head coach Troy Ryan and Cherie Piper, a former national team forward who is now its senior manager of player development and scouting.

All but two players on the Rivalry roster are affiliated with the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA).

Giguere and Gabel play for the Premier Hockey Federation's Boston Pride.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series cut short by the pandemic.

The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

