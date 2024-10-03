Canada's roster for International Para Hockey Cup heavy with world champions

ELMIRA, ONTARIO — Canada's team for the International Para Hockey Cup is heavy on players coming off a world championship victory.

The 18-player roster for the Oct. 7-13 tournament in Ostrava, Czechia features 14 players who won a world title for Canada last May in Calgary.

Three goalies, five defencemen and 10 forwards were selected by head coach Russ Herrington, hockey operations manager Adam Janssen and assistant coaches Mike Fountain, Boris Rybalka and Greg Westlake for Canada's season-opening tournament.

The four-country event also includes the United States, which Canada beat 2-1 in the world championship final, Italy and host Czechia.

"We want to carry the momentum from our para worlds success and continue to develop and grow as a group," Herrington said Thursday in a statement. "We had a competitive evaluation camp and are excited to face three strong teams in Czechia.”

The roster was chosen from 32 players who attended an evaluation camp that concluded Thursday in Elmira, Ont.

Canada opens the tournament Monday against Italy followed by games against the United States on Tuesday and the Czechs on Oct. 10. The semifinals Oct. 12 will be followed by medal games Oct. 13.

The U.S. announced its 17-player roster Thursday with all members returning from the world championship lineup.

“We’re very excited to kick the year off after last season not ending the way we hoped it would,” said general manager Dan Brennan in a USA Hockey statement. "I feel it’s given us extra motivation to regain our status as the top team in the sport.”

USA Hockey announced Thursday that its men's, women's and para teams will wear helmet decals this season in memory of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died Aug. 29 when a vehicle struck them while they were riding bikes.

The decal includes Johnny's jersey No. 13 and Matthew's No. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press