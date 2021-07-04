Canada's roadmap to ending its soon-to-be 24-year Olympic men's basketball drought

·4 min read
Canada&#39;s head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call made by a referee during the semifinal loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday at the last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Canada's head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call made by a referee during the semifinal loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday at the last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press - image credit)

After a devastating, program-shaking loss to the Czech Republic in Saturday's semis, Canada won't qualify for men's basketball at Tokyo 2020.

The team last made the Olympics in 2000.

Here's the roadmap to breaking the soon-to-be 24-year Olympic drought at the 2024 Paris Games:

November 2021 — World Cup qualifying begins

The qualification windows for the 2023 World Cup are in November and February, with 32 teams ultimately set to take part in the competition.

Canada won't have its NBA players — or head coach Nick Nurse, assuming he remains with the organization — available, though the pure size of the tournament means there shouldn't be much issue punching a ticket.

But with eyes set on the 2024 Olympics, these windows are the first opportunity to begin building a foundation.

We just witnessed a far-more talented Canadian team (at least on paper) lose to a Czech squad that understood its identity, while playing to its strengths. Nine of its players in Victoria were a part of its sixth-place 2019 World Cup team.

Mixed with some NBA-level skill in Tomas Satoransky and size in Jan Vesely and Ondrej Balvin, the Czechs were ultimately too much for an inexperienced Canadian squad to handle.

Though Canada did return six players from the 2016 Olympic qualifier, it introduced key new pieces in Andrew Wiggins and RJ Barrett, among others. The lack of chemistry showed especially in the half-court offence, where Canada's isolation-heavy attack stood in stark contrast to the Czech ball movement.

Even without NBA players in November, it will be crucial to include overseas professional talent that might stick around for the next cycle. Forward Andrew Nicholson is still just 31, with a game that should age well. Guard Trae Bell-Haynes didn't see much action in Victoria, but at 25 could grow into a core piece for the national team.

WATCH | Canada suffers heart-breaking loss to Czech Republic in Victoria:

September 2022 — FIBA AmeriCup

Once again, Canada will likely be without its NBA players as the tournament occurs roughly one month before the season begins.

The AmeriCup pits teams from North, Central and South America against one another and is generally viewed as the third-biggest tournament on the Canadian basketball calendar, well behind the World Cup and Olympics.

There's a chance Nurse would coach at the event, a first opportunity to begin instilling his playbook for Canada's overseas players.

Success at the AmeriCup would help Canada assert its place on the international basketball stage, and perhaps help catch the eye of a few of the more reticent NBA players, like Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher. A measuring stick of sorts for the program, but hardly a defining one.

August 2023 — World Cup

Running from late August to early September, the next edition of the World Cup will take place across Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It's the first real opportunity to chart progress, as NBA players generally view the tournament within the same tier as the Olympics and many are willing to show up.

But at the 2019 event in China, Canada was let down as just two NBAers, Cory Joseph and Khem Birch, joined the team.

Two teams from the FIBA Americas zone qualify directly from the World Cup to the 2024 Olympics — essentially setting up a battle to win the second spot behind the U.S.

A good showing at the World Cup would set the stage for the next year for the program. Combine a decent turnout from NBA players with the institutional knowledge of a few players who participated in qualifying windows, and Canada could find that necessary mix of talent and chemistry to finally make its mark internationally.

Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be entering their primes in 2023. Other young stars like RJ Barrett and Luguentz Dort will also still be on the rise. Maybe someone from the talented U-19 team, which is currently 2-0 at its own world championship, rises to the senior level.

At the very least, it's imperative Canada leave the tournament without a sense of what-if, like the one that lingered after 2019.

Even if it misses Olympic qualification, it must lay the foundation for a strong group moving forward.

TBD — Paris 2024 last-chance qualifying tournaments

These aren't yet on the FIBA calendar, but the format will likely be similar to the past two in which Canada has participated: four spots remaining, win and you're in.

The next truly defining moment for Canada Basketball. It must reach the Paris Olympics.

Next time may come without the advantage of homecourt, but it should feature even more talent than in Victoria.

July 2024 — Paris Olympics

Just being there is crucial.

But making noise in France is equally important. It's the biggest opportunity for the sport to make an impact on Canada's national landscape. A chance for future generations to see a Canadian team succeed on international basketball's biggest stage.

Canada has won one men's basketball medal — a 19-8 loss to the U.S. to claim silver at the 1936 Berlin Games in Nazi Germany, played on a clay court amid pouring rain.

It's time to get back to the podium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • 'We're not finished yet': Down 3-0, Habs focused on first step of daunting Cup climb

    MONTREAL — The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, these underdogs mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. A franchise in search of its 25th Stanley Cup, and Canada's first since Montreal last hoisted hockey's Holy Grail on a June night back in 1993, will have to dig far deeper than at any point in this trying year

  • Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs 9th straight loss

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win Sunday. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save. Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice. The Rays trailed 1-0 before Franco connected in the sixth inning against Robbie Ray (6-4). Díaz then doubled and scored on Meadows' first double. Tampa Bay added three m

  • In wake of humiliating 7-1 loss, Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club's sixth-straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to an MLS season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn't reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse. That run cost Aron Winter, the team's head coach and

  • Pujols helps Dodgers to 7-game season sweep of Nationals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday. Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who lost their following eight games. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series. “Great series all the way around,” L

  • Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers' 11-game run

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise

  • Sha'Carri Richardson 'glad' she's not 'perfect', thanks supporters after suspension

    'I promise I'll be your World Champ next year.'

  • Only 4 teams remain at Euro 2020, which is headed to Wembley

    LONDON (AP) — The European Championship is coming to Wembley Stadium for the final three games of the tournament. Italy will take on Spain on Tuesday in the first semifinal match and Denmark will face England on Wednesday in the other. The Euro 2020 final is scheduled for next Sunday. ITALY After failing to qualify for the last World Cup, Italy has set a national team record of 32 unbeaten matches. Five of them have come at Euro 2020. The team earned victories over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales

  • Czech Republic captain Darida retires from national team

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — A day after the Czech Republic was eliminated from the European Championship, team captain Vladimír Darida retired from international soccer. The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin playmaker missed the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 with an unspecified injury and came on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Denmark in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday. Since his debut in a warmup match for Euro 2012 against Israel, Darida played 76 games for the nati