Canada's roadmap to ending its soon-to-be 24-year Olympic men's basketball drought

Canada's head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call made by a referee during the semifinal loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday at the last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press - image credit)

After a devastating, program-shaking loss to the Czech Republic in Saturday's semis, Canada won't qualify for men's basketball at Tokyo 2020.

The team last made the Olympics in 2000.

Here's the roadmap to breaking the soon-to-be 24-year Olympic drought at the 2024 Paris Games:

November 2021 — World Cup qualifying begins

The qualification windows for the 2023 World Cup are in November and February, with 32 teams ultimately set to take part in the competition.

Canada won't have its NBA players — or head coach Nick Nurse, assuming he remains with the organization — available, though the pure size of the tournament means there shouldn't be much issue punching a ticket.

But with eyes set on the 2024 Olympics, these windows are the first opportunity to begin building a foundation.

We just witnessed a far-more talented Canadian team (at least on paper) lose to a Czech squad that understood its identity, while playing to its strengths. Nine of its players in Victoria were a part of its sixth-place 2019 World Cup team.

Mixed with some NBA-level skill in Tomas Satoransky and size in Jan Vesely and Ondrej Balvin, the Czechs were ultimately too much for an inexperienced Canadian squad to handle.

Though Canada did return six players from the 2016 Olympic qualifier, it introduced key new pieces in Andrew Wiggins and RJ Barrett, among others. The lack of chemistry showed especially in the half-court offence, where Canada's isolation-heavy attack stood in stark contrast to the Czech ball movement.

Even without NBA players in November, it will be crucial to include overseas professional talent that might stick around for the next cycle. Forward Andrew Nicholson is still just 31, with a game that should age well. Guard Trae Bell-Haynes didn't see much action in Victoria, but at 25 could grow into a core piece for the national team.

WATCH | Canada suffers heart-breaking loss to Czech Republic in Victoria:

September 2022 — FIBA AmeriCup

Once again, Canada will likely be without its NBA players as the tournament occurs roughly one month before the season begins.

The AmeriCup pits teams from North, Central and South America against one another and is generally viewed as the third-biggest tournament on the Canadian basketball calendar, well behind the World Cup and Olympics.

There's a chance Nurse would coach at the event, a first opportunity to begin instilling his playbook for Canada's overseas players.

Success at the AmeriCup would help Canada assert its place on the international basketball stage, and perhaps help catch the eye of a few of the more reticent NBA players, like Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher. A measuring stick of sorts for the program, but hardly a defining one.

August 2023 — World Cup

Running from late August to early September, the next edition of the World Cup will take place across Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It's the first real opportunity to chart progress, as NBA players generally view the tournament within the same tier as the Olympics and many are willing to show up.

But at the 2019 event in China, Canada was let down as just two NBAers, Cory Joseph and Khem Birch, joined the team.

Two teams from the FIBA Americas zone qualify directly from the World Cup to the 2024 Olympics — essentially setting up a battle to win the second spot behind the U.S.

A good showing at the World Cup would set the stage for the next year for the program. Combine a decent turnout from NBA players with the institutional knowledge of a few players who participated in qualifying windows, and Canada could find that necessary mix of talent and chemistry to finally make its mark internationally.

Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be entering their primes in 2023. Other young stars like RJ Barrett and Luguentz Dort will also still be on the rise. Maybe someone from the talented U-19 team, which is currently 2-0 at its own world championship, rises to the senior level.

At the very least, it's imperative Canada leave the tournament without a sense of what-if, like the one that lingered after 2019.

Even if it misses Olympic qualification, it must lay the foundation for a strong group moving forward.

TBD — Paris 2024 last-chance qualifying tournaments

These aren't yet on the FIBA calendar, but the format will likely be similar to the past two in which Canada has participated: four spots remaining, win and you're in.

The next truly defining moment for Canada Basketball. It must reach the Paris Olympics.

Next time may come without the advantage of homecourt, but it should feature even more talent than in Victoria.

July 2024 — Paris Olympics

Just being there is crucial.

But making noise in France is equally important. It's the biggest opportunity for the sport to make an impact on Canada's national landscape. A chance for future generations to see a Canadian team succeed on international basketball's biggest stage.

Canada has won one men's basketball medal — a 19-8 loss to the U.S. to claim silver at the 1936 Berlin Games in Nazi Germany, played on a clay court amid pouring rain.

It's time to get back to the podium.