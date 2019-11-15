Canada's Riech wins gold, Stewart silver at final day of para athletic worlds

Canadian Nate Riech set a championship record and won gold in the men's 1500m T38 Friday on the final day of the para athletic world championships.

The 24-year-old from Victoria, BC., grabbed his first world para athletics medal in a time of 4:02.04. He won gold in the same event at the Parapan American Games in Lima earlier this year.

Victoria, B.C.'s Liam Stanley placed fifth with a mark of 4:10.78 that also earned him an Americas record for the T37 classification. Algeria's Abdelkrim Krai took silver while Australia's Deon Kenzie grabbed bronze.

Greg Stewart, from Kamloops, B.C., added another podium finish with a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 with a Canadian record throw of 16.30 metres. Stewart is only the second F46 athlete to surpass the 16-metre mark.

American Joshua Cinnamo set a world record and claimed gold with a 16.80m throw. Russia's Nikita Prokhorov grabbed bronze with a season best 15.54m attempt.

Lakatos shines

Canada finished the championships with six medals, with Brent Lakatos leading the way with two gold (men's 100m and 800m T53) and one silver (400m T53) to bring his WPA career medal count to 18, including 13 gold.

The 39-year-old from Montreal will now set his sights on Tokyo looking to add to his seven Paralympic medals, which includes one gold won at Rio 2016 in the men's 100m T53.

In other Canadian results Friday, Austin Smeenk of Oakville finished fourth in the men's 800m T34 and Sarah Mickey of Medicine Hat finished fifth in the women's discus throw F55.