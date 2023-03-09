Canada's Purolator to invest C$1 bln to electrify fleet amid green transition

·1 min read

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada-based delivery and logistics firm Purolator Inc, largely owned by Canada Post, said on Thursday it plans to invest about C$1 billion ($727.17 million) to electrify its fleet as the company looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised investments that can compete with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which contains $369 billion in incentives for consumers and businesses to make the low-carbon transition there, to encourage firms to build a clean economy in Canada.

While Canada has an abundance of the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, experts in the industry believe the country must do more to be a key player in the green transition, as the IRA is already spurring investment in the United States.

Purolator will deploy 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ontario, Richmond, British Columbia and Quebec City this month.

The company said it will also add another 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes later this year.

Purolator, which aims to electrify more than 60 terminals across Canada, plans to reduce emissions from electricity by 100% through the use of renewable sources and by diverting more than 70% of its waste from landfill.

($1 = 1.3752 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Latest Stories

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors

    The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • 6 companies that struck it big on China's zero-COVID policies and came out on top after 3 years of lockdowns

    A select few firms saw tremendous growth as cities locked down and China closed itself off to global travel.

  • Heathrow mulls legal action after being forced to cut passenger fees

    Heathrow Airport is considering legal action after it was told to cut passenger fees by the regulator amid a row with airlines.

  • US natgas futures rise 3% on colder forecasts, ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas increased in recent days after declining earlier in the week.

  • Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

    Most forecasters seem to expect higher prices for oil later this year as increasing global demand is set to outpace supply

  • German liquefied natural gas capacity may not be fully utilised-RWE CEO

    Germany's liquefied natural gas infrastructure may end up not being fully utilised, the chief executive of the country's top utility said in an interview, but added that simply having the import capacity was key to avoid a possible fuel supply squeeze. The comments by RWE CEO Markus Krebber, made in a joint interview with German magazines Der Stern and Capital, came in response to the notion that Berlin may have overshot the mark with existing LNG capacity plans. RWE is in charge of one of the chartered FSRUs and is also a shareholder in a planned fixed LNG import terminal.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • Germany's Speira to end Rheinwerk aluminium smelting due to energy costs

    Germany's Speira said on Thursday it will shut the aluminium smelting operations at its Rheinwerk plant due to high energy prices, after it was forced to halve production last year. Although Western Europe's energy crisis, which began in 2021 and worsened after last year's Russian invasion of Ukraine, has passed its peak, it is still affecting power-intensive aluminium production. Output in Western Europe fell by 12.5% in 2022.

  • Oil extends losses amid US rate-hike concerns

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday as fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would pressure economic growth and oil demand outweighed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks. Both oil benchmarks had dropped by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data. Brent crude futures were down 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.66 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $76.66 a barrel.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Parliamentary committee grills grocery store chain CEOs about greed

    A House of Commons committee has roasted the top executives of Canada's largest grocery store chains about their rising prices and record profits, as more shoppers struggle to pay for food. David Akin explains how CEOs were put on the hot seat and on notice, how they politely pushed back, and the unimpressive solutions they presented.

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • Intel wants $5 bln more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    Intel Corp is seeking an additional 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • RPT-UPDATE 1-Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • UPDATE 2-UK regulator tells Heathrow to cut fees in win for airlines

    Britain's aviation regulator told Heathrow Airport on Wednesday it will have to cut the fees it charges airlines over 2024-2026, bowing to pressure from airlines who have long said charges at the hub are too high. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, could charge an average maximum price per passenger of 27.49 pounds ($32.51) in nominal prices over the 2022-2026 period.

  • US Energy Chief Extols Oil Industry for Output Boost in Sign of Detente

    (Bloomberg) -- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised oil executives for boosting output and lauded the industry’s “creative visionaries” in an attempt to ease tensions between the Biden administration and fossil-fuel producers.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMore Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekY