Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committing another $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight back against Russia's invasion, including by sending more weapons.

He made the announcement standing beside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the embattled country's fight against Russia amid signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway.

Trudeau says Canada will be part of multinational efforts to train Ukrainian fighter pilots and join a team of countries helping to maintain tanks, while providing hundreds more missiles and additional rounds of ammunition.

The prime minister also announced existing aid for Ukraine will be used to support those coping with a worsening humanitarian situation in southern Ukraine after the collapse of a hydroelectric dam this week.

Trudeau also announced more sanctions on 24 individuals and 17 entities for alleged support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a news conference with Zelenskyy in the capital, Trudeau said Ukraine's fight is consequential for all democracies and upholding international rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.

— with files from The Associated Press.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press