Canada's Pospisil earns victory in first round qualifying match at U.S. Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vasek Pospisil
    Vasek Pospisil
    Canadian tennis player
  • Sumit Nagal
    Sumit Nagal
    Indian tennis player

NEW YORK — Canada's Vasek Pospisil made it through the first round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Sumit Nagal on Wednesday.

Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., fired 13 aces to just one from Nagal. The Canadian also broke Nagal of India on two out of eight chances.

The 32-year-old Pospisil jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening set before Nagal was able to win five of the next eight games to make it 6-6.

In the tiebreaker, Pospisil quickly went up 3-0. As Nagal took the next two out of three points to make it 4-2, Pospisil earned three consecutive points to win the set.

In the second set, Pospisil saw his 3-1 lead turn into a 5-4 edge. With the game going to a deuce, Pospisil was able to close it out on match point after gaining the advantage.

Pospisil will next play Italy's Andreas Seppi in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Increasing humidity & temperatures next several days

    WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has an update to the forecast.

  • Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Takeaways from Tuesday's contests in Florida and New York: ABORTION WILD CARD Mi

  • Rex Ryan — yes, that Rex Ryan — is competing on the new season of 'The Amazing Race'

    The former head coach of the Bills and Jets will be racing around the world with his golfing buddy to try to win $1 million.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • 'Quiet quitting' isn't really quitting, but it is forcing employers to adapt

    Clocking out at 5 p.m. on the dot, only doing your assigned daily tasks, limiting chats with colleagues and no working overtime. These are the distinctive features of "quiet quitting," a term coined to describe how people are approaching their jobs and professional lives differently to manage burnout. The phrase — which isn't actually intended to lead to a resignation — exploded into the popular lexicon last week when a TikTok video went viral. "I recently learned about this term 'quiet quitting

  • NHL announces plans for World Cup of Hockey in 2024

    It sounds like the NHL is bringing back the World Cup of Hockey, eight years after it last enchanted the hockey world in Toronto.

  • Source says he told police names of 2 hockey players in 2003 video of alleged sexual assault

    Warning: This story contains sexually graphic details that may be disturbing to readers Halifax police now have the names of at least two members of the 2003 World Junior hockey team who may have appeared in a video of an alleged group sexual assault nearly two decades ago, CBC News has learned. A person who was shown a video of the alleged incident after it occurred in 2003 said that, in a recent interview with police, he reported the identities of two players he recognized in the video. "[The

  • Daniel Ricciardo, 'Drive to Survive' star, will leave McLaren at end of F1 season

    Daniel Ricciardo will split with McLaren at season's end, bringing to an end a partnership that never quite blossomed.

  • Pat Ryan rode a wave of 'fire, anger, and indignation' over abortion and guns to secure a major special election victory for Democrats in New York

    "The outpouring of indignation into action is really very much what we're feeling here on the ground," Ryan told Insider before his special election win.

  • Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon launches music career with a Lady Gaga reference in debut single

    The 25-year-old model released her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the name Lolahol

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going