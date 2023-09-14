Canada's Pospisil beats Sweden's Borg in Davis Cup singles match

BOLOGNA, Italy — Vasek Pospisil's 25 service aces spurred the Canadian to a three-set win over Sweden's Leo Borg in a Davis Cup singles match Thursday.

Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., outlasted the son of tennis great Bjorn Borg 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-2 in Bologna.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo met Elias Ymer in the second singles match of the tie, with Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau, of Laval, Que., set to team up for a later doubles match against the Swedes.

The 33-year-old Pospisil took a break of over two months from tennis earlier this year to heal injuries.

He hit 26 forehand winners to Borg's nine Thursday.

"Very pleased," Pospisil said post-match at at Unipol Arena. "I haven't played a lot of matches this year.

"This was a big win for us and for me. This was one of the few healthy matches I've played. The U.S. Open was the first time I played a match with no pain this year.

"After a long break, it felt great to be able to play at a really good level. I felt Leo was playing great tennis."

Canada opened defence of its Davis Cup title by sweeping host Italy 3-0 on Wednesday.

Canada defeated Australia in last year's final to win the biggest men's team event in tennis for the first time.

Both countries qualified directly to the group stage of this year's finals, which consists of four groups of four teams. The top two in each group advance to November's final eight in Malaga, Spain.

