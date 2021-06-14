Canada's PM Trudeau in Brussels for NATO meeting, then Canada-EU summit

BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Brussels today for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and then a Canada-EU summit.

Trudeau will begin his day by meeting the president of Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO alliance battlegroup whose mission is to deter Russian aggression in the region.

The prime minister is also meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before the summit officially gets underway, where eyes will be on U.S. President Joe Biden and how he plans to renew a relationship between his country and the military alliance.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, had called NATO "obsolete."

Experts say there will be a focus on tackling cybersecurity and information warfare, as well as how to handle challenges presented by Russia and more recently China.

Trudeau will later take part in a summit with European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, where they are expected to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press