Canada's Philip Kim wins first Pan American Games men's breaking gold medal

SANTIAGO, Chile — Canada's Philip Kim won Pan American Games men's breaking gold Saturday to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old from Vancouver, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard in break dancing circles, defeated Jeff (B-Boy Jeffro) Louis of the United States 3-0 in the final battle.

Breaking made its Pan Am Games debut in Santiago, Chile. The sport will also be an Olympic event for the first time in Paris next year.

"It means a lot," Kim said. "This whole pathway since the beginning of this year, even last year, with the whole Olympics being introduced to breaking, it's been an incredible experience. To be a part of history for me, really means the world."

Kim won the 2022 men's world breaking championship and placed second this year.

Toronto's Tiffany (B-Girl Tiff) Leung lost her bronze-medal battle 3-0 to Vicki (B-Girl La Vix) Chang of the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press