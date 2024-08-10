Canadian breaker Phil (Wizard) Kim to throw down for Olympic gold medal

PARIS — Phil Kim has advanced to the gold-medal battle in men's breaking at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver, known in breaking circles as B-Boy Phil Wizard, defeated Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (Shigekix) 3-0 in their semifinal.

The Canadian will face home-country favourite Danis Civil (Dany Dann) of France for the first gold medal awarded in men's breaking. Kim defeated Civil 2-0 in the round robin.

The performance sport mades its Olympic debut in Paris, but it isn't on the menu for Los Angeles in 2028.

In the other semifinal, Civil beat Victor Montalvo (Victor) of the United States 2-1.

Phil downed Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre (Lee) of the Netherlands 3-0 in their quarterfinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press