Canada's Phan four points from podium spot at world figure skating juniors

TALLINN, Estonia — Canada's Joseph Phan was eighth after a highly competitive men's short program Wednesday at the world junior figure skating championships.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., finished with 77.50 points, just four points back of third-place Andrew Torgashev of the United States at 81.50. Only 6.3 points separate 10th from third.

"I felt good from the beginning to the end," said Phan, who was fourth at the world juniors two seasons ago. "I wasn't too tired but I was fighting for all of my jumps. I just need to keep the focus on myself and put all my energy into every element."

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan led at 85.82 followed by Andrei Mozalev of Russia at 84.31.

Stephen Gogolev of Toronto was 18th.

In pairs, the Russians were in the top three spots after the short program, led by Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov.

Kelly Ann Laurin of St-Jerome, Que., and Loucas Ethier of St-Eustache, Que., were 12th and Patricia Andrew of London, Ont., and Zachary Daleman of Newmarket 14th.

Competition continues Thursday with the rhythm dance and the pairs free skate. The men's free skate is on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press