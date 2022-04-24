Canada's Peterman, Gallant grab 2 straight wins at mixed doubles curling worlds

Jocelyn Peterman, left, and Brett Gallant, right, recorded two wins for Canada on Sunday, besting Spain 8-2, then Turkey 10-5 at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships in Geneva, Switzerland. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter - image credit)
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant scored two consecutive wins at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The duo opened the day with an 8-2 win against Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue (1-2), then followed that up with a 10-5 victory over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Muhammed Zeki Ucan (0-3) in the evening draw.

In the opening game, Canada (3-0) started down 1-0 but ran off six straight points in the following four ends to take full control of the game.

After surrendering one last point in the sixth, Peterman and Gallant closed the game out with two additional points.

"I think we're communicating well and adjusting to the ice to figure it out. I think that's been working well for us, and Brett's been playing great so it's put us in a good spot," Winnipeg native Peterman said.

In the latter game, Canada again started in a hole but Turkey was able to stay close, going into the fifth end tied at 2-2.

Peterman and Gallant then opened the game up, grabbing three points although a draw for four was possible.

Down 5-2, Turkey answered back with a three-point end of its own in the sixth to tie things up once more.

Unfortunately for Turkey, that was as close as it would get as Canada put its power play to use and posted an impressive five-point seventh end, spelling the end of the game.

"We were just battling the conditions a little bit and the frost. We just had to get a better grasp on that and how they were reacting. Then we had a really good power play, and we made all five of our shots pretty much perfect," St. John's, N.L., native Gallant said. "That was the difference.

"We got a few mistakes out of them there. We stayed patient because they made a lot of shots and played pretty well, but we made a lot of good ones too."

Peterman and Gallant will resume their pursuit for world championship gold when they take on undefeated Scotland in their lone game on Monday. The tandem last claimed silver at the event in 2019.

"It's going to be strong game and it will be a battle. They're great players, but we're up to the task. There are a lot of really strong teams here. If we can get a handle on the ice early in the game and get our rocks in the right spots then we'll have a good chance," Gallant said.

The top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs with the top two receiving a bye to the semifinals. The gold and bronze medal games will be played Saturday.

