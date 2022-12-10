Canada's Para-Nordic team opens World Cup season with 4 medals

Canada's Christina Picton, pictured during the Beijing Paralympics last March, captured sit-ski silver in the five-kilometre classic-ski race on Saturday at the World Cup season opener in Vuokatti, Finland. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images - image credit)

Canada's Para-Nordic ski team combined to win four medals on Saturday at the World Cup season opener in Vuokatti, Finland.

Christina Picton and Lyne-Marie Bilodeau celebrated their first World Cup podiums together in the women's sit-ski classification, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the five-kilometre classic-ski race.

Picton, a 29-year-old from Fonthill, Ont., finished second with a time of 18:09.8.

"The race was really good. I was happy with how I executed my plan and had excellent skis," said Picton, a former standout women's Para-ice hockey player. "It was special getting the chance to share the podium with Lyne-Marie, and then to see our other teammates also reach the podium."

Bilodeau, 21, of Magog, Que., clocked in at 19:28.1 for third.

"This is incredible," said Bilodeau, the youngest member of the Canadian program. "I am very happy with my performance. I didn't expect to have a medal here in Finland."

Germany's Anja Wicker claimed the top spot with a time of 15:36.9.

Canadian Paralympians Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron both captured silver to begin the new Paralympic quadrennial.

Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Wilkie skied her way to second place with a time of of 16:55.6 in the women's standing classification.

"My focus today was on skiing technically well and following my race plan, so earning the silver medal was the cherry on top," said Wilkie, who has won seven Paralympic medals. "The team pulled together some great results today, fighting through some challenging grip in greasy snow conditions."

Wilkie finished behind Norway's Vilde Nilsen (16:21.6) and ahead of Ukraine's Liudmyla Liashenko (17:23.1.). Brittany Hudak, of Prince Albert, Sask., finished fourth in 17:32.8.

'Awesome racing from our entire team today'

Cameron claimed silver in the men's sit-ski classification. The 34-year-old from Bracebridge, Ont., clocked-in at 13:36.8.

"It was a nice way to start the season. I always enjoy racing here in Vuokatti. The wax team gave us really great skis all around today," Cameron said. "I want to keep building some fitness with these races here with my main focus on World Championships in January.

"Awesome racing from our entire team today, and I'm super proud of Christina and Lyne-Marie for both achieving their first podiums."

Italy's Giuseppe Romele finished ahead of Cameron in 13:05.2, while Brazil's Cristian Westemaier Ribera was third (13:41.6).

Cameron and Wilkie have taken leadership roles in the Canadian program that is now being led by a new coaching staff in Brian McKeever, Bjorn Taylor, Menno Arendz and Graham Nishikawa.

"There were definitely some cobwebs and pre-race jitters to shake out for all of us today, but I think overall, the athletes, coaches and wax techs all had a great start to the World Cup season," Wilkie said.

The Para-Nordic World Cup resumes Sunday in Vuokatti with the skate-ski sprint races.