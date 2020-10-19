This Canadian activewear brand is a great affordable alternative to Lululemon

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
In the world of stylish workout gear, Lululemon is touted as one of the best in the business. Their selection of sleek performance activewear is no doubt a cult favourite among its millions of fans, but often comes with a steep price tag.
In a bid to branch out from pricey Lululemon pieces, I’ve recently discovered another Canadian activewear brand that also offers a huge selection of high-quality activewear — but with a wallet-friendly price tag. Curious to learn more?
What is it?
MPG Sport is the newest brand that’s made its way into my collection of workout gear, and may just have become a new favourite thanks to their comfortable designs and affordable prices.
Founded in Winnipeg in 2002, it’s grown from a men’s and women’s activewear label to an all-encompassing lifestyle brand with a wide-range of innovative and sustainable styles that feature a technical edge.
One of my favourite aspects of MPG Sport is their commitment to the environment, which comes across through their use of ethically and environmentally-friendly production methods at every step in the supply chain. In fact, for their Spring 2020 collection, three quarters of their styles were made from recycled, organic, and responsibly sourced fabrics and were GRS (Global Recycled Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified.
The details
While all styles are available in women’s sizes ranging from XS to XL, a selection of pieces also come in extended sizes up to a 3X as the brand works to provide more inclusive sizing for shoppers.
Prices start at $28 for tees and tanks, leggings are in the $50-$60 range, and even the most expensive outerwear pieces will only run up to $348 for a responsibly-sourced down puffer jacket.
Right now, MPG Sport is also offering up to 40 per cent off on a selection of fall-ready styles, so I’ve gathered a few favourites to stock up on while you can.
Prelude 2.0 Recycled Polyester Signature Capri
Meet your new essential leggings. This pair made from recycled polyester offers a compressive fit and power mesh panel to sculpt your midsection.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $36 (originally $60)
Strategy Organic Cotton Zip-up
Add some cool comfort to your wardrobe with an updated take on the classic zip-up, like this sweater that features a boxy silhouette and a high collar.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $48 (originally $64)
Exalt Natural Modal Sleeveless V-neck Top
Ideal for sweaty workouts, this moisture-wicking tank is designed to be breathable and lightweight while keeping up with your every move.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $32 (originally $42)
Recover Natural Modal Relaxed Pant
Whether you’re lounging at home or running errands, these lightweight joggers keep you feeling cool and dry thanks to breathable Modal fabric.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $54 (originally $72)
Mudra Ottoman Sweatshirt
Pre or post-workout, cozy up in this ribbed turtleneck sweatshirt that’s sure to become a new go-to.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $51 (originally $68)
Movement Recycled Nylon High Waisted 7/8 Legging
Featuring reflective dots and perforation in a cool geometric pattern, this pair of ultra-lightweight leggings offers the perfect amount of compression and a soft, comfortable feel.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $54 (originally $72)
Echo Recycled Nylon Light Support Bra
For low impact workouts, reach for this stretch sports bra that features delicate criss-cross straps at the back and a plunging V-neckline.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $36 (originally $48)
Chance Recycled Polyester V-neck Sweatshirt
Layer up in this simple sweatshirt that features a high-low hemline and a V-neck, but still keeps you feeling warm.
SHOP IT: MPG Sport, $42 (originally $56)
