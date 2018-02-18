Canadian skier Osborne-Paradis on his perpetual fear of chairlifts

Manuel Osborne-Paradis is fearless when he’s charging down the hill as part of Canada’s Olympic ski team.

Getting up to the top of the mountain, on the other hand, is a little more intimidating for the 34-year-old Olympian.

“The chairlift is the worst part of my day, and I have to take the chairlift all the time.

“I’m holding on, I put the bar down right away. People are moving the chair and I’m like ‘can you stop that? No rocking the chair.’ Then I get to the top and there’s like a 60-metre jump — no problem doing that.”

Despite his bravado in PyeongChang, Osborne-Paradis was unable to secure a medal during his fourth trip to the Olympics. The North Vancouver native finished 14th overall in the men’s downhill event last Friday and placed 22nd in the men’s super-G on Saturday. The former was only one spot behind his Olympic best — a 13th overall finish in downhill at the 2006 Winter Games.