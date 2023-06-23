Canada's Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Leonard Miller selected in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Canadians Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Leonard Miller heard their names called at the NBA draft on Thursday.

The Sacramento Kings selected Prosper 24th overall and Leonard went 33rd to the San Antonio Spurs.

However, both players may suit up for different teams than the ones that drafted them.

According to multiple reports, Prosper will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Leonard will head to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Prosper, 20, entered the draft after completing his junior season with the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The six-foot-eight, 230-pound forward from Montreal averaged a career-best 12.5 points per game in his second year with Marquette after transferring from Clemson in 2021.

Miller, a 19-year-old from Toronto, averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds playing for the NBA G League Ignite team, a developmental program for elite prospects in the NBA's minor league.

Four Canadians were picked in the draft last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press