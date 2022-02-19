Canada's Noah Bowman finishes fourth in men's freeski halfpipe at Beijing Games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Noah Bowman
    Freestyle skier

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Noah Bowman improved on his previous Olympic performances but again fell short of the podium at the Beijing Games.

Bowman, from Calgary, finished fourth in men's freeski halfpipe on Saturday, scoring 84.75 points on his second run. He finished fifth in 2014 at Sochi and again in 2018 at Pyeongchang.

"It's definitely tough. I was here to give it everything I had and I can confidently say I did that," said Bowman after missing out on bronze by two points. "So I'm proud of myself but it's really hard to be here and off the podium again."

Canada was looking to add to its medal haul a day after Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker won silver and bronze in the women's halfpipe, respectively.

"I was here with the intention to win and get on that podium," said Bowman, who scored an 84.25 in his first run and fell in his third. "I'm proud of how I skied.

"The result isn't necessarily a factor in that but I gave it everything I had and I'm proud of myself."

Nico Porteous gave New Zealand its second gold medal in Beijing with his winning score of 93. David Wise of the United States took silver with 90.75. Fellow American Alex Ferreira scored 86.75 on his first run.

"I can't really describe that, to be honest," said Porteous. "I'm so, so happy and I'm currently over the moon. I still can't really believe it."

All three of the medal-winning scores came from the first run, as strong winds at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park made it difficult to land high-scoring tricks. The icy gusts broke some television light stands and forced in-house production staff to strap down a boom camera as a safety precaution.

Several competitors took hard spills, including Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy, who landed on his back on the lip of the pipe.

"Conditions were really tough and it's frustrating that we don't quite get to show the world our top level of competition here," said Bowman, who emphasized that the three medallists had very impressive runs and deserved their laurels.

"Everybody's fighting for it and doing their best. It's just a bit of a shame that this is what we get to present the world."

Calgary's Brendan Mackay was ninth with a score of 65.50 in his Olympic debut. After a hard fall in his first run tweaked his rib cage, Mackay said it was a struggle to lay down a complete run. He then fell his third time down the halfpipe.

"It sucks because in all your tricks, you really have to flex your core," said Mackay of his hurt ribs. "So it's just a bit painful, but you know, nothing a bit of Advil can't fix."

Simon D'Artois of Whistler, B.C., was 10th with a 63.75. He improved on his result at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where he was 13th. He said that he was pleased because he introduced a new trick — an alley-oop double cork 1080 — that had never been done in competition before.

"The last one there wasn't as clean as I'd like it but, you know, a bunch of could-have-beens, but it's been a great day regardless of the weather and how I skied so down the last hit there," said D'Artois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'No comment' from Mass. man charged in US Capitol insurrection

    Federal agents and local police officers in Massachusetts have arrested a man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Coast Guard Seizes '$1 Billion Worth' of Cocaine and Cannabis on Record-Setting Patrol

    Crews with the United States Coast Guard offloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion in Florida on Thursday, February 17, according to a press release.The statement announced that the crew of Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded “approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion,” at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were “interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.”During the ship’s 90-day patrol, the crew set records for the largest single cocaine interdiction (10,915 pounds worth $206.4 million) and the largest single marijuana interdiction (3,962 pounds worth $3.59 million). Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

  • Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable

    The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire. An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly released police body camera footage of the Feb. 7 shooting supports their belief that Lockett feared for his life in the moments before he was killed. “Why did they show up with guns out to his home without announcing themselves as police officers?” said Taft Foley, one of the attorneys.

  • Reported Sacramento shootings and carjacking ends with crash on I-80 at Yolo Causeway

    Several people, including the suspect, were injured in the crash that briefly shutdown westbound lanes Friday.

  • Canadian skaters feel for U.S., Japanese teams who weren't awarded team medals

    BEIJING — Should Canada win an Olympic medal in team figure skating at the Beijing Games, it won't be awarded on a podium. There will be no flowers or Maple Leaf being raised. The eight-team Canadian squad that finished fourth in the team event, but could be bumped up to bronze amid a doping scandal, will likely be long gone from Beijing when that decision is made. It would be an Olympic moment stolen, particularly for the all-but-two Canadians who've never climbed an Olympic podium. But Canadia

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Canada's Marion Thénault seventh in women's aerials at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar