Canada's Nicolas-Guy Turbide captures 1st world para swimming medal

Nicolas-Guy Turbide claimed silver in the men's 100-metre backstroke S13 Tuesday evening at the 2019 world para swimming championships, marking his first podium finish in his third career appearance at the biennial event.

The 22-year-old from Quebec City touched the wall in 59.70. Belarusian star Ihar Boki, the world record holder and two-time Paralympic champion in the event, won gold in 57.73.

Turbide had previously captured Paralympic bronze at Rio 2016, gold at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Australia – where he set the Canadian and Americas marks – and gold at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto.

However, a worlds medal had eluded him until now. In two previous appearances, his best result in the race was a fifth-place finish in 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I came here with one goal, to win my first world championship medal. Now, everything else the rest of the week is gravy," said Turbide. "I would have loved to set a personal best, but I can't complain with 59.70. It was still a great swim, and I'm especially pleased with my start and first 50, which was much better than this morning."

In claiming silver, Turbide earned himself a nomination to the Canadian Paralympic Committee to represent Canada in Tokyo next summer.

"This bodes well for Tokyo, for sure. All I can do is keep working as hard as I have. I can't control what other swimmers do. All I can control is my own preparation, and that's what I intend to do."

The championships, which also serve as the first qualifying opportunity for Tokyo 2020, run until Sunday at the London Aquatics Centre. Finals will be streamed daily beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

