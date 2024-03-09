Canada's Morales Williams keeps rolling with NCAA indoor 400-metre title win

BOSTON — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams has added NCAA champion to his blossoming resume.

The Vaughan, Ont., native won the men's 400-metre title at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on Saturday with a time of 44.67 seconds.

Morales Williams, a sophomore at the University of Georgia, outlasted Texas A&M's Auhmad Robinson (44.91) and Virginia Tech's Judson Lincoln IV (45.57) to be atop the podium.

The 19-year-old Canadian was named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor men's runner of the year on Wednesday.

Morales Williams had set the all-time, collegiate and Canadian indoor records at the SEC indoor championships on Feb. 24 at 44.49 seconds. It was the third time he had set the Canadian indoor 400 record this year alone.

However, it wasn't officially ruled a world record due to a Starter Information System (SIS) not being in operation at the meet, which is a requirement per World Athletics rule 31.14.5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press