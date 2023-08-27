Canadian women's 4x400m relay team places fourth at athletics worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's women's 4x400-metre relay team finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The quartet of Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Kyra Constantine and Grace Konrad ran a season-best time of three minutes 22.42 seconds.

The Netherlands — with a world-leading time of 3:20.72 — won gold. Jamaica (3:20.88) and Great Britain (3:21.04) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

It was the final event of the worlds. Canada finished tied for second on the medal table with Spain with four gold medals, only behind the U.S., which had 12.

Canada finished with a total of six medals, including two silvers. The six medals were good for sixth at the competition.

In other results, Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., placed seventh in the men's 5,000. Ahmed crossed the finish line at 13:12.92 seconds.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (13:11.30) claimed gold. Spain's Mohamed Katir (13:11.44) and Kenya's Jacob Krop (13:12.28) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

"The last five, six laps, it seemed like there was a new person pushing, pushing, pushing," Ahmed told reporters after the race. "I was doing a good job holding my position, I just couldn't get any further and by the time I knew it, there was 800 metres to go.

"At that point, … I was hoping to be a bit further, a better position with two laps to go. Just tried to kick as hard as (I) could, go through the gears a little bit better. I did a better job in this 5,000 metres than I did the 10,000 metres. It's just unfortunate that there was a lot of traffic."

Ahmed finished sixth in the men's 10,000 last Sunday.

The 32-year-old is the reigning silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the 5,000, and grabbed bronze at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier Sunday, Calgary's Rory Linkletter was the leading Canadian in the men's marathon. He placed 19th with a season-best time of 2:12:16.

Story continues

Ben Preisner (season best 2:15:02) of Milton, Ont., and Justin Kent (2:15:26) of Burnaby, B.C., finished 28th and 30th, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press