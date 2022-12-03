Canada's Mikael Kingsbury starts moguls World Cup season with gold

RUKA, Finland — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury opened the moguls World Cup season with a gold medal on Saturday.

Kingsbury reached the top of the podium with a score of 84.50.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima earned silver with an 80.48 and Australia's Matt Graham took bronze with an 80.12.

It was Kingsbury's ninth career victory in Ruka, Finland.

The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagne, Que., has now reached a World Cup podium 145 times in his storied career.

Kingsbury finished the last World Cup season with three consecutive gold medals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

