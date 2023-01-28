Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury, centre, celebrates his World Cup moguls win alongside silver medallist Walter Wallberg of Sweden, left, and bronze medallist Ikuma Horishima of Japan on Friday in Saint-Côme, Que. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36).

Elliot Vaillancourt (76.63) and Louis-David Chalifoux (76.52) also cracked the top 10, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, while fellow Canadian Julien Viel was 12th with 75.65.

Kingsbury will be back in action on Saturday in the second men's moguls at Val Saint-Côme. Watch live coverage Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Saskatoon's Maïa Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in the women's moguls, earning a career-best fifth-place finish with a score of 72.92.

Japan's Anri Kawamura took home gold with 82.25, while reigning Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia claimed silver with 81.88. American Jaelin Kauf (78.34) rounded out the podium.

Canada's Berkley Brown (72.87), Jessica Linton (71.39) and Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (69.68) also qualified for the final, finishing 13th, 14th and 16th, respectively.