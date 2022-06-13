Canada's Mia Vallee, Rylan Wiens secure silver on final day of FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup

Canada’s Mia Vallee competes in the women's open 3m finals at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary on Sunday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Canadian divers Mia Vallee and Rylan Wiens each captured silver in their respective events on the final day of the FINA Diving Grand Prix on Sunday in Calgary.

Vallee finished second in the women's 3-metre individual final with 341.25 points, while fellow Canadian Pamela Ware claimed bronze with 315.55 points.

American Sarah Bacon won the event with a score of 359.75.

WATCH | Mia Vallee earns silver at FINA diving grand prix of Canada:

Wiens, of Saskatoon, had a final score of 472.6 and placed second in the men's 10m platform final behind U.S. diver Joshua Hedberg (477.95) and ahead of Australia's Cassiel Rousseau (465.75).

On Saturday, Canadian divers claimed six medals, including three gold.

WATCH | Wiens captures silver in men's 10m platform final:

Vallee, of Beaconsfield, Que., and Margo Erlam won gold with 305.40 points in only their second competition together following the women's 3m synchronized final. Ware, of Montreal, and Aimee Wilson finished second with 299.46 points.

Erlam's gold medal with Vallee was not her first of the competition. Earlier on Saturday, she had won the mixed 3m synchronized final with teammate Bryden Hattie.

Like their compatriots Vallee and Erlam, Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Wiens were also participating in one of their first competitions as a team. The two Canadian men put on an impressive performance in the 10-metre platform final, earning the top spot on the podium with 436.56 points. Also in action were Benjamin Tessier and Matt Cullen who finished third with 374.31 points.

Celina Toth secured second in the women's 10m tower final with 332.30 points.

