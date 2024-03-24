Canada's Mel Pemble claims bronze in omnium at Para track cycling worlds in Rio

Victoria's Mel Pemble accumulated 138 points in the multi-event competition, finishing second in the 200-metre flying sprint and sixth in the scratch race on Day 4 at the Rio Olympic Velodrome. (Claudio Santana/Getty Images/File - image credit)

Canada's Mel Pemble won her second medal of the 2024 Para Track Cycling World Championships in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, bagging bronze in the women's C3 omnium.

The 23-year-old from Victoria accumulated 138 points in the multi-event competition, finishing second in the 200-metre flying sprint and sixth in the scratch race on Day 4 at the Rio Olympic Velodrome.

Pemble, a former Paralympic alpine skier, kicked off worlds with a silver medal in the 500m time trial on Wednesday before finishing sixth in Friday's individual pursuit.

China's Wang Xiaomei captured the omnium title with 160 points after prevailing in the scratch race, while Aniek Van den Aarssen of the Netherlands took silver with 146. Wang narrowly broke Pemble's world record in the women's 200 flying start (12.666) earlier in the day, clocking 12.506.

While Pemble entered as the two-time defending champion, she told CBC Sports she has been focusing primarily on the time trial, a Paralympic event, during training with her sights set on Paris.

She will compete in the team sprint on Sunday along with Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., and Calgar's Kate O'Brien.

Pemble, who was born with cerebral palsy, competed at the 2018 Winter Paralympics before switching sports in 2020.