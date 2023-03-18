Canada's Megan Oldham earns World Cup bronze in slopestyle

TIGNES, France — Canada's Megan Oldham earned World Cup bronze in the slopestyle event on Saturday.

The Parry Sound, Ont., native finished with a score of 90 points.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud (96.25) and Norway's Johanne Killi (95.25) held the top two spots on the podium.

It's the second World Cup podium this season for the 21-year-old Oldham, after winning the Copper Mountain big air event in December.

Oldham was clean on the first two jumps and on the rails, then lost a bit of her balance on the back landing of the last jump. But her hands didn’t touch the ground, meaning she was provisionally second in the standings.

The world runner-up in the event then went for her final run through the course, but fell when trying to land a jump.

"My landings were all clean on my first run, but my grab was iffy on the first jump — kinda borderline. Still, this is the best season of my career and I’m very happy with the way I skied this year,” Oldham said.

Oldham is set to compete in the final slopestyle World Cup of the season next week in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press