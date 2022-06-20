Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.

Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States.

Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds.

Masse got the fastest start in the field of eight swimmers and was beside Smith out of the turn.

Masse pressured Smith over the final 50 metres, but the American touched the wall just ahead of the two-time champion.

It's the sixth world championship medal for Masse, who won the 100 backstroke in Budapest in 2017 and Gwangju, South Korea in 2019.

Masse also won three bronze medals over the previous two championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press