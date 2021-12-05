Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey helps Energy Standard claim 2nd ISL title

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey, seen competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, helped the Energy Standard edge the Cali Condors by 14 points in the International Swimming League final on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Rick Rycroft/The Associated Press - image credit)

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey picked up two more top-three finishes as the Energy Standard captured its second International Swimming League (ISL) title on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Harvey, of Trois-Rivières, Que., finished second in the women's 400m individual medley for 14 points, behind Hali Flickinger, of the Cali Condors.

The 22-year-old also picked up a third-place finish in the women's 100m backstroke race for an additional six points.

Fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm claimed that event, posting a time of 55.73 seconds, to gain 10 points for the LA Current.

WATCH l Canada's Ingrid Wilm victorious in women's 100m backstroke:

Wilm also finished third in the second round of women's 50m skins, being ousted from the two-way final won by the London Roar's Minna Atherton over the Standard's Anastasiya Shkurdai.

The Standard, based in Paris, rose to the top of the standings on the first day of the final match on Friday and managed to defend its lead on the very last event on Saturday, ending the day with 534 points.

The defending champion Condors were a close second with 520. The Roar placed third with 393.5, while the Current finished fourth with 307.5.

The Toronto Titans were ousted in the semifinals after the sixth playoff match. The Titans finished just one spot shy of a berth in the four-team final.

The Standard won the inaugural ISL title in 2019.

More Canadian results

Pont-Rouge, Que., native Katerine Savard swam twice on Saturday for the runner-up Condors.

She finished second in the women's 200m butterfly, won by her teammate Flickinger. Savard also placed fourth in the women's 200m freestyle, won by the Standard's Siobhan Haughey.

The results handed the Condors 12 points.

Sydney Pickrem, of Halifax, added seven points to the Roar's total, finishing fifth in the women's 400m individual medley and sixth in the women's 100m individual medley.

Scarborough, Ont., native Javier Acevedo was third in the men's 100m individual medley and fourth in the mixed 4x100m medley for the Current.