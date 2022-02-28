Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends names 2022 winners

Six Canadian marketers recognized for remarkable leadership achievements

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends (CMHOL), one of Canada's most respected and renowned industry awards, is announcing the induction of five new Legends and this year's Marketer-on-the-Rise.

Canada's newest Marketing Legends are:

Chris Lang, former chairman, Lang Partnerships Network

Zak Mroueh, founder and chief creative officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Brenda Pritchard, partner, Gowling WLG

Dani Reiss, president and CEO, Canada Goose Inc.

Edie Weiss, president and CEO, Radke Film Group

The 2022 Marketer-on-the-Rise is Marie Chevrier Schwartz, founder and CEO of Sampler, a leading digital product-sampling company.

"Each of these diverse Canadians has elevated our industry in Canada and on the international stage and are being recognized for their remarkable leadership achievements," says Tina Portillo, president of AMA Toronto, the association that runs CMHOL. "Through the Marketing Hall of Legends, their career stories are celebrated to inspire us, share wisdom, and ultimately help empower new leadership and business growth throughout our community."

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours the industry's most inspiring visionaries, enablers, builders and mentors who've had tremendous impact on the field of marketing throughout their careers. The Marketer-on-the-Rise award celebrates Canada's top up-and-comers — the next generation of influential marketing leaders.

The award winners will be honoured and formally inducted by AMA Toronto on May 12 at an in-person gala event.

"Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends is the longest-running industry program of its type," says Jacob Kessler, VP, CMHOL, AMA Toronto. "Only a select few are inducted annually, making the award a highly-coveted badge of honour."

The Marketing Legends were chosen from this year's nominations by a selection committee made up of a distinguished, diverse group of marketing experts chaired by 2020 Legend inductee Nancy Marcus, former chief marketing officer at Kruger Products.

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends is made possible by AMA Toronto sponsors and partners that include: Lulu Marketing Communications, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, and the Globe Media Group.

About Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends (CMHOL)

Founded in 2004, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours inspiring Canadian leaders who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of excellence in the field of marketing. The award, created to spotlight the stories, people and brands behind Canada's greatest marketing successes, recognizes a noteworthy body of work and a life-time of achievements and leadership. Nominations for induction are held annually.

About AMA Toronto

The Toronto Chapter of the American Marketing Association ( AMA Toronto ) is a community of volunteer marketers who have been empowering leadership and business growth for more than 70 years in Canada. The AMA, with more than 30,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, is the largest not-for-profit marketing association in the world serving organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing.

