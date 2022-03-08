Canada's Mark Arendz strikes gold in men's standing Para biathlon event

Canada's Mark Arendz, shown competing in the cross-country event, won gold in the men's standing 10km biathlon event on Tuesday at the Beijing Paralympics. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images - image credit)

Canada's Mark Arendz struck gold in the men's standing 10-kilometre biathlon race at the Beijing Paralympics on Tuesday in China.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native crossed the finish line with a time of 31 minutes 45.2 seconds.

Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine grabbed silver, finishing in 32:18.0, while Kazakhstan's Alexandr Gerlits claimed bronze in 33:06.5.

The podium finish gives the 32-year-old Arendz his 10th career Paralympic medal, having already won bronze earlier in these Games in the standing biathlon sprint event. It's also his second career gold.

