Canada's Mark Arendz strikes gold in men's standing Para biathlon event
Canada's Mark Arendz struck gold in the men's standing 10-kilometre biathlon race at the Beijing Paralympics on Tuesday in China.
The Hartsville, P.E.I., native crossed the finish line with a time of 31 minutes 45.2 seconds.
Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine grabbed silver, finishing in 32:18.0, while Kazakhstan's Alexandr Gerlits claimed bronze in 33:06.5.
The podium finish gives the 32-year-old Arendz his 10th career Paralympic medal, having already won bronze earlier in these Games in the standing biathlon sprint event. It's also his second career gold.
