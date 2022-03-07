Canada's Mark Arendz misses Paralympic podium for 1st time in 8 years

Canada's Mark Arendz skis past Luca Tavasci of Switzerland in the men's long distance classical technique cross-country event on Monday at the Beijing Paralympics. (Issei Kato/Reuters - image credit)

Mark Arendz's medal streak is over.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native placed fourth in the standing 20-kilometre classical technique cross-country event on Monday at the Beijing Paralympics.

He grabbed medals — one gold, two silver, three bronze — in all six of his events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics and added another bronze in his first event, the standing biathlon sprint, of Beijing 2022.

But Arendz, 32, missed the podium by 14.2 seconds on Monday, dashing any hopes for a repeat of his perfect Pyeongchang performance.

It was the first time the Canadian walked away from a Paralympic event without a medal since the 10km cross-country event at Sochi 2014.

Japan's Taiki Kawayoke won gold at 52 minutes 52.8 seconds, while Chinese duo Cai Jaiyun (54:27.7) and Qiu Mingyang (54:29.7) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Arendz will be right back on his skis on Tuesday for the middle-distance biathlon event.

