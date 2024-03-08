Canada's Mark Arendz golden again at Para biathlon worlds in Prince George, B.C.

Canada's Mark Arendz, pictured on Wednesday, continued his outstanding season by winning the men's 12.5-kilometre standing individual race on Thursday in a time of 35 minutes 01.2 seconds at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George, B.C. (Nordiq Canada - image credit)

Two-time Paralympic biathlon champion Mark Arendz added to Canada's medal haul at the inaugural Para Biathlon World Championships with his second gold medal in as many days.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native continued his outstanding season by winning the men's 12.5-kilometre standing individual race on Thursday, posting a time of 35 minutes 01.2 seconds at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George, B.C.

The 34-year-old beat reigning Paralympic champion Benjamin Daviet of France, who clocked 36:40.7 to place ahead of fellow Paralympic veteran Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine (37:01.7). It marked a moment of revenge for Arendz, who took silver behind Daviet at the Beijing Games in 2022.

Arendz, Canada's flag-bearer at Tuesday's opening ceremony, won the men's 7.5km standing sprint event on Wednesday to open the four-day competition. The 12-time Paralympic medallist remains undefeated in Para biathlon events this season.

Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., also returned to the podium on Day 2 with bronze in the women's 12.5km standing individual, Canada's fifth medal at worlds. Her time of 41:11.1 was bested by Ukraine's Liudmyla Liashenko (39:25.9) and China's Zhao Zhiqing (40:17.7) — the gold and silver medallists at the 2022 Paralympics.

Prince Albert, Sask.'s Brittany Hudak finished 18.3 seconds behind Wilkie for fourth place.

Wilkie tied Liashenko for gold in the women's 7.5km standing sprint on the opening day.

Smoky Lake, Alta., native Derek Zaplotinsky also competed Thursday, finishing ninth in the men's 12.5km sitting individual.

The Para biathlon worlds, which run through Sunday, will be followed by the World Cup finals at Caledonia from March 13-17.