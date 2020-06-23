Canada's major housing markets' speed of recovery to vary

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Significant employment and income declines, coupled with uncertainty over the future trajectory of the virus and employment and income conditions, will lower demand for housing in 2020. The Housing Market Outlook - Special Edition (HMO) released today by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) forecasts housing starts, sales and prices for Canada's major housing markets are likely to remain below their pre-COVID-19 levels over the forecast period. The precise timing and speed of the recovery in major markets is highly uncertain and will vary considerably.

Aled ab Iorwerth, Deputy Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Building on the release of CMHC's HMO on May 27, 2020, which provided housing forecasts for Canada and the Provinces, this report provides projections for housing activity in Canada's largest urban centres until the end of 2022: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. A backgrounder with full details for each market is at the end of this release.

"COVD-19 has had unprecedented impacts on Canada's urban centres. Short-term uncertainty will lead to severe declines in sales activity and in new construction," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "As the virus is overcome, cities will bounce back but there is significant uncertainty with respect to the path and timing of the recovery."

KEY FINDINGS

  • Necessary health measures and economic contraction will lower demand in the housing market. These effects will be exacerbated by uncertainty about the trajectory of the virus and over the economic fallout. House prices in Canada's major centres will fall as a result, and are unlikely to recover over the horizon of this report.

  • Sales and construction have dropped and will continue to drop across Canada's major markets. Resale activity and average house prices will fall across all markets but the rate and magnitude of declines of both will vary.

  • Average prices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are expected to rebound sooner and in the 2020-2021 period, while average prices in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary are not expected to see a rebound until later in the forecast period.

  • Due to the uncertainties around oil prices and path of the regional economy, average home prices are expected to see declines in Calgary and Edmonton.

  • Lower immigration and less mobility within Canada, coupled with a surplus of buildings under construction could lead to vacancy rates increasing in the rental market. However, these increases will be in markets with historically low vacancy rates and are likely to be short-lived as demand for rental continues to grow in the medium term.

Understanding our Forecast:

Our outlook covers a range of plausible scenarios. The HMO – Special Edition incorporates a wider range for housing indicators than we normally publish, reflecting the heightened risks and uncertainties of the current context. The upper bound of the forecast depicts a more optimistic scenario while the lower bound shows a more significant and protracted downturn in the economy and housing market. Our framework is based on key drivers of the housing market activity, including gross domestic product (GDP), trends in the labour market, demography, incomes and mortgage-lending conditions.

Starting in 2020, we moved the release of the HMO to the spring to align with the annual needs of our clients, data availability and our corporate reporting.

CMHC supports the housing market and financial system stability by providing support for Canadians in housing need, and by offering housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

Backgrounder – Canadian Major Markets Forecast Summary



2018

2019

2020(F)

2021(F)

2022(F)

(L)

(H)

(L)

(H)

(L)

(H)

Vancouver

Total Starts

23,404

28,141

11,925

17,710

15,290

23,475

16,050

24,060

MLS®Sales

33,057

33,535

27,290

29,515

25,590

29,800

27,100

32,370

MLS®Average Price ($)

966,866

923,195

892,790

918,555

827,760

889,455

809,215

888,580

Calgary

Total Starts

10,971

11,909

4,300

6,745

7,375

10,945

9,200

12,771

MLS®Sales

20,534

20,938

15,300

18,380

15,130

19,965

17,680

22,130

MLS®Average Price ($)

460,619

443,254

390,400

432,800

341,700

411,000

335,300

399,800

Edmonton

Total Starts

10,038

10,720

4,020

6,400

6,115

9,075

7,630

10,590

MLS®Sales

18,486

18,524

13,380

16,550

10,760

16,040

11,550

16,970

MLS®Average Price ($)

374,577

364,558

316,700

353,600

276,000

336,700

270,900

325,500

Toronto

Total Starts

41,107

30,462

16,880

22,660

25,315

33,340

29,590

37,935

MLS®Sales

78,477

88,223

76,000

82,000

69,000

79,000

72,000

85,000

MLS®Average Price ($)

787,976

819,544

825,000

870,000

739,000

840,000

770,000

880,000

Ottawa

Total Starts

7,539

7,782

4,800

6,500

5,500

7,600

5,800

8,200

MLS®Sales

17,699

18,882

14,200

16,100

12,800

15,100

13,400

16,700

MLS®Average Price ($)

408,951

443,504

451,500

481,000

406,000

460,000

415,000

490,000

Montréal

Total Starts

25,000

25,112

14,000

20,200

19,000

25,750

17,500

25,000

Centris®Sales

46,695

51,329

46,500

49,600

43,500

48,500

43,500

51,500

Centris®Average Price ($)

384,713

408,401

405,000

422,800

392,000

425,000

398,000

442,000

Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) is a registered trademark of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

QPAREB by Centris®. The Centris® system contains all the listings of Quebec Real Estate Board

Source: CMHC (Starts and Completions Survey, Market Absorption Survey), Statistics Canada, CREA, Centris, CMHC, (F) Forecasts by CMHC (2020-2022)

The forecasts included in this document are based on information available as of June 5th, 2020. (L) = Low end of range. (H) = High end of range.

 

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

