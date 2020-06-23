Canada's major housing markets' speed of recovery to vary
OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Significant employment and income declines, coupled with uncertainty over the future trajectory of the virus and employment and income conditions, will lower demand for housing in 2020. The Housing Market Outlook - Special Edition (HMO) released today by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) forecasts housing starts, sales and prices for Canada's major housing markets are likely to remain below their pre-COVID-19 levels over the forecast period. The precise timing and speed of the recovery in major markets is highly uncertain and will vary considerably.
Building on the release of CMHC's HMO on May 27, 2020, which provided housing forecasts for Canada and the Provinces, this report provides projections for housing activity in Canada's largest urban centres until the end of 2022: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. A backgrounder with full details for each market is at the end of this release.
"COVD-19 has had unprecedented impacts on Canada's urban centres. Short-term uncertainty will lead to severe declines in sales activity and in new construction," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "As the virus is overcome, cities will bounce back but there is significant uncertainty with respect to the path and timing of the recovery."
KEY FINDINGS
Necessary health measures and economic contraction will lower demand in the housing market. These effects will be exacerbated by uncertainty about the trajectory of the virus and over the economic fallout. House prices in Canada's major centres will fall as a result, and are unlikely to recover over the horizon of this report.
Sales and construction have dropped and will continue to drop across Canada's major markets. Resale activity and average house prices will fall across all markets but the rate and magnitude of declines of both will vary.
Average prices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are expected to rebound sooner and in the 2020-2021 period, while average prices in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary are not expected to see a rebound until later in the forecast period.
Due to the uncertainties around oil prices and path of the regional economy, average home prices are expected to see declines in Calgary and Edmonton.
Lower immigration and less mobility within Canada, coupled with a surplus of buildings under construction could lead to vacancy rates increasing in the rental market. However, these increases will be in markets with historically low vacancy rates and are likely to be short-lived as demand for rental continues to grow in the medium term.
Understanding our Forecast:
Our outlook covers a range of plausible scenarios. The HMO – Special Edition incorporates a wider range for housing indicators than we normally publish, reflecting the heightened risks and uncertainties of the current context. The upper bound of the forecast depicts a more optimistic scenario while the lower bound shows a more significant and protracted downturn in the economy and housing market. Our framework is based on key drivers of the housing market activity, including gross domestic product (GDP), trends in the labour market, demography, incomes and mortgage-lending conditions.
Starting in 2020, we moved the release of the HMO to the spring to align with the annual needs of our clients, data availability and our corporate reporting.
CMHC supports the housing market and financial system stability by providing support for Canadians in housing need, and by offering housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Backgrounder – Canadian Major Markets Forecast Summary
2018
2019
2020(F)
2021(F)
2022(F)
(L)
(H)
(L)
(H)
(L)
(H)
Vancouver
Total Starts
23,404
28,141
11,925
17,710
15,290
23,475
16,050
24,060
MLS®Sales
33,057
33,535
27,290
29,515
25,590
29,800
27,100
32,370
MLS®Average Price ($)
966,866
923,195
892,790
918,555
827,760
889,455
809,215
888,580
Calgary
Total Starts
10,971
11,909
4,300
6,745
7,375
10,945
9,200
12,771
MLS®Sales
20,534
20,938
15,300
18,380
15,130
19,965
17,680
22,130
MLS®Average Price ($)
460,619
443,254
390,400
432,800
341,700
411,000
335,300
399,800
Edmonton
Total Starts
10,038
10,720
4,020
6,400
6,115
9,075
7,630
10,590
MLS®Sales
18,486
18,524
13,380
16,550
10,760
16,040
11,550
16,970
MLS®Average Price ($)
374,577
364,558
316,700
353,600
276,000
336,700
270,900
325,500
Toronto
Total Starts
41,107
30,462
16,880
22,660
25,315
33,340
29,590
37,935
MLS®Sales
78,477
88,223
76,000
82,000
69,000
79,000
72,000
85,000
MLS®Average Price ($)
787,976
819,544
825,000
870,000
739,000
840,000
770,000
880,000
Ottawa
Total Starts
7,539
7,782
4,800
6,500
5,500
7,600
5,800
8,200
MLS®Sales
17,699
18,882
14,200
16,100
12,800
15,100
13,400
16,700
MLS®Average Price ($)
408,951
443,504
451,500
481,000
406,000
460,000
415,000
490,000
Montréal
Total Starts
25,000
25,112
14,000
20,200
19,000
25,750
17,500
25,000
Centris®Sales
46,695
51,329
46,500
49,600
43,500
48,500
43,500
51,500
Centris®Average Price ($)
384,713
408,401
405,000
422,800
392,000
425,000
398,000
442,000
Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) is a registered trademark of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
QPAREB by Centris®. The Centris® system contains all the listings of Quebec Real Estate Board
Source: CMHC (Starts and Completions Survey, Market Absorption Survey), Statistics Canada, CREA, Centris, CMHC, (F) Forecasts by CMHC (2020-2022)
The forecasts included in this document are based on information available as of June 5th, 2020. (L) = Low end of range. (H) = High end of range.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/23/c7092.html