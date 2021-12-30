Canada's main stock index edges up as most sectors post early gains

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in mid-morning trading, with all sectors except energy posting positive gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.48 points at 21,414.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.02 points at 36,524.65. The S&P 500 was up 6.69 points at 4,799.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.29 points at 15,833.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.20 cents US compared with 78.10 on Dec. 29.

The February crude contract was up 24 cents at US$76.80 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract was down 18 cents at $3.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3 at US$1808.80 an ounce and the March copper contract edged up less than a penny to US$4.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press