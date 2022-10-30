Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

Reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil set a new World Cup record and broke her own Canadian record in the women's 100-metre butterfly on Sunday at the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto. (Kamran Jebreili/The Associated Press/File - image credit)

Canada continued its impressive medal haul at the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto with three more medals on Day 3.

Reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil set a new World Cup record and broke her own Canadian record in the women's 100-metre butterfly on Sunday, touching the wall ahead of Sweden's Louise Hansson in 54.78. Brazil's Giovanna Diamante finished third.

It's the third-fastest time in history, just short of the world record held by American Kelsi Dahlia (54.59).

The three-time Olympic medallist from London, Ont., also won gold on Saturday with a record-breaking performance in the women's 50m butterfly.

Fellow Canadian Olympians Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh reached the podium in the women's 200m backstroke later on Sunday, winning silver and bronze, respectively. American Beata Nelson won gold.

