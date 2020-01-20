Canada's Mac Marcoux continues dominance at para alpine World Cup

Mac Marcoux of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., with Ottawa's Tristan Rodgers as his guide, opened up the third stop of the para alpine skiing World Cup season with another gold.

Marcoux, who missed all of last season because of a back injury, stood atop the podium with Rodgers with a two-run combined time of one minute 50.68 seconds in the men's visually impaired giant slalom.

The pair are in their first World Cup season together and have won all six races so far, including at from the season opener in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tristan and I are really happy with today's result. Kranjska Gora [Slovenia] has always been a struggle for me so I'm just excited be able to put two good runs in the bank and be able to carry some good momentum into the rest of the week," Marcoux said.

Monday's win is Marcoux's 50th career World Cup podium appearance.

"I've never really been one to count results, but it is a really cool milestone. Hearing this today had me looking back on so many good times over the past seven years. I am excited to keep pushing and hopefully land on the box a little more in future races," Marcoux said.

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., also sat out the entire 2019 campaign due to illness, but has continued her successful start to 2020 with silver in the women's standing GS. Jepsen's fifth World Cup medal this season came after she clocked in at 1:59.77.

"Today was my first day racing in Kranjska Gora, it's a sweet track," Jepsen said. "I was really happy to put down two clean runs. Super excited for another two days of giant slalom, looking for more speed tomorrow. Thanks to all the coaches and the team for keeping things so fun and pushing everyday after a couple long weeks of racing and training."

Story continues

Alexis Guimond of Gatineau, Que claimed silver in men's standing GS with a time of 1:53.10. Guimond now has four medals this season after the first day of competition in Slovenia.

"This season I really wanted to come back strong," said Guimond. "Last season was not my best so this season I've come in with a different mentality and with a different race routine. I was really ready to race and really happy with my results so far. This season I just want to have fun."

Action resumes Tuesday with more giant slalom events.