Canada's Éliot Grondin captures snowboard cross gold at World Cup in China

BEIDAHU SHEQU — Canada's Éliot Grondin captured his first gold medal of the season at a snowboard cross World Cup event on Saturday.

Grondin, last year's World Cup champion, won every round to finish ahead of second-place Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and bronze-medallist Merlin Surget of France.

The 23-year-old Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., moved atop the overall leaderboard with his win.

He finished fourth at a season-opening event in Cervinia, Italy, in December.

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes captured gold in the women's competition on Saturday.

Italy's Michela Moioli claimed silver and France's Lea Casta took bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press