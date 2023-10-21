Canada's Leylah Fernandez falls to Siniakova in Jiangxi Open semifinal

NANCHANG, China — Leylah Fernandez's eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open.

The meeting was a rematch of last week's Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months.

"I think it was a really tough battle," said Siniakova. "Last week (in Hong Kong) it was totally different conditions, and I think here it was a little bit slower, so it suits me more because she plays really fast and not stepping back. So I’m really excited I won."

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Siniakova coming into the match.

Siniakova had three aces and capitalized on seven of 19 breakpoint opportunities to hand Fernandez her first-ever loss in a WTA semifinal. The 22-year-old had won all five of her previous semifinal appearances.

Siniakova will face third-seeded Marie Bouzkova in an all-Czech final on Sunday.

Fernandez was playing her third match in two days, as she had to play twice on Friday due to Thursday's wet weather in Nanchang.

