Canada's Lewis Irving snags aerials bronze at Krasnoyarsk World Cup

Canada's Lewis Irving captured bronze at a freestyle skiing World Cup aerials competition in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on Sunday.

The Quebec City native scored 116.29 points to finish behind gold medallist Noe Roth (127.40) of Switzerland and local favourite Pavel Krotov (124.43).

Canada head coach Jeff Bean expected a strong performance from Irving and noted clean landings were the key to his success.

"I'm super happy with the last event; what a great way to end a season ," Irving told Freestyle Canada. "I'm also really happy to come back from a year off due to an injury and have my best results to date."

Bean added he had "complete trust in Jeff and his plan going into the start of the Olympic qualification process. I just have to keep building and progressing. We will get there."

Having recovered from a hip injury and subsequent surgery at the end of the 2017-18 season, Irving has developed into a consistent medal contender.

In February, the 24-year-old secured silver at a World Cup event in Belarus.

Iriving finishes the season fifth in the overall standings, with Roth and Krotov coming in first and second respectively.

In the women's competition, Australia's Laura Peel took gold with 96.99. Sicun Xi of China (95.86) came second, while American Ashley Caldwell claimed bronze.

Peel also took the overall title, soaring over the competition with a combined 469 points, 118 more than Chinas's Mengtao Xu, her closest rival.

Félix Cormier-Boucher of Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished 13th.