Canada's Levonte Johnson, a senior forward at Syracuse, named first-team all-American

Canadian Levonte Johnson, a senior forward at Syracuse University, has been named a first-team all-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Johnson scored 10 goals and added six assists this season after transferring from Seattle University in the spring of 2021. He also earned All-ACC first-team and All-South Region first-team honours.

Johnson is the Orange's first all-American first-team selection since defender Miles Robinson in 2016. Former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (2014), Bill Nelson (1952), John McEwan (1932) and Vincent Black (1932 and 1933) as the only other first-team all-Americans in program history.

Syracuse faced Creighton in the NCAA College Cup semifinal later Friday.

Fellow Canadians Moise Bombito, a junior defender at the Unversity of New Hampshire, and Stephen Afrifa, a senior forward at Florida International University, were named second-team all-Americans.

All thee Canadians are among the 15 semfinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest individual award in U.S. college soccer.

The winner will be announced Jan. 6 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Bombito, a Montreal native, was chosen America East Defender of the Year and earned first-team all-America East honours. He tied for third on the team with four goals including two game-winners.

He led a defence that ranked third in the NCAA with a 0.5 team goals-against average.

Afrifa scored 10 goals and had four assists for 24 points, all-career highs. The Toronto native logged 1,271 minutes this season for the Panthers.

Afrifa was chosen the American Championship most outstanding offensive player and was named to the all-tournament team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press