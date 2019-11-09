Canada's Lakatos adds silver to medal tally at World Para Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Brent Lakatos continued his strong performances at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships with a silver medal in the 400-metre T53 final on Saturday.

Lakatos won gold in the 100-metre T53 final on Friday.

Liam Stanley set a Canadian record in the 400-metre T37 qualifying round, with a time of 54.18 seconds, surpassing his own previous record of 55.04 from the Canadian track and field championships in July. The 22-year-old finished in fifth place in the final with a time of 55.46.

In other Canadian results Saturday, Austin Smeenk finished fifth in the 400 T34 final, Diane Roy was fifth in the women's 800 TS4, Jessica Frotten finished seventh in the 400 T54 and Thomas Normandeau wrapped up his first World Para Athletics Championships with an eighth place finish in the men's 400 T47 final.

Amy Watt finished in eighth in the women's long jump at 4.69-metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press