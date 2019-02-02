Canada's Kyle Croxall pulls out ice cross downhill win at Crashed Ice in Finland

A fall by his brother opened the door for Canada's Kyle Croxall to make a late charge and win the men's race at Saturday's Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Jyväskylä, Finland.

The 30-year-old Croxall experienced a slow start in the final but took advantage when his brother Scott — who was leading the race — fell and hit the wall.

Kyle waited for the final flat portion of the 630-metre track to speed up and pass reigning double junior world champion Mirko Lahti of Finland for the victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WATCH | Kyle Croxall takes the win in Finland:

"I knew I had a chance to pass Mirko and I waited for it," Croxall, who hails from Mississauga, Ont., said in the finish area.

With 2,125 points on the season, Croxall will carry a 37.5-point advantage over Lahti into the last big race of the winter on Feb. 9 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Redemption

"Next week in Boston, on a very technical track, I will give everything I have," said Croxall, who appeared strong in the early rounds of the competition in Finland.

Last February in Finland, Croxall placed first in the final and was later disqualified after it was determined he gripped the jersey of Austria's Luca Dallago, who finished third on Saturday. Scott Croxall, 28, was fourth and is third in the championship standings with 1,800 points.

Kyle Croxall finished second in December at the season opener in Yokohama, Japan, and last month in Judenburg, Austria.

WATCH | Highlights from Croxall's second-place finish in Japan:

American Cameron Naasz, Saturday's pre-race favourite and fastest in Friday's time trials, was eliminated in the Round of 32 after hitting a hole in the ice.

Story continues

"These things happen in the sport," said Naasz, fourth in the overall standings with 1,520 points. "It's tough, it's rough ice, it is natural, so it's not easy to skate on. But the conditions are the same for all of us."

Canadians 3-4 in women's race

Ice cross downhill combines hockey, boardercross and downhill skiing as athletes reach speeds up to 80 km/h racing four-at-a-time in a test of stamina, physical condition and exposure to the elements.

In the women's race, Amanda Trunzo of the United States led from start to finish en route to her third consecutive victory in Finland.

WATCH | Amanda Trunzo continue her dominance in Finland:

"It was a really good final, with the top four women in the world, so to come out on top, I cannot be more proud," she said.

Second-place finisher Anaïs Morand of Switzerland never managed to catch Trunzo after being the quickest rider on Friday. Myriam Trépanier of Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse placed third but was never in the gold-medal hunt while fellow Canadian Jacqueline Légère finished fourth. The Brantford, Ont., native sits atop the world championship standings with 2,300 points, followed by Trunzo (2,250) and Morand (1,975).

Coverage from Jyväskylä continues on Sunday (CBCSports.ca, 1:30 a.m. ET).