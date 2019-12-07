Canada's Kris Mahler scores ski cross gold in France

Canada's ski cross team continued to rack up medals at the second day of finals at the World Cup season opener in Val Thorens, France on Saturday.

Kris Mahler took his first-career World Cup gold in the men's final while Courtney Hoffos took bronze in the women's event, bringing Canada's total medal haul to five on the weekend.

The 24-year-old Mahler from Canmore, Alta., injured his shoulder in 2017, then injured his knee the following year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"After two long years of rehab and too many sick days I can't even believe it," said Mahler. "That's one way to come back that's for sure. I stayed focused and we found some lines that were working."

WATCH | Mahler scores 1st World Cup gold

France's Bastien Midol was second while Jean Frederic Chapuis, also of France, finished third.

WATCH | Mahler 'can't believe it' after win:

Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., also won a silver medal on Friday, and teammate India Sherret took bronze in that race while Kevin Drury of Toronto won Friday's men's final for a gold medal.

"So much fun," she said. "One heat at a time. Ski fast. I'm excited to keep performing and inspiring kids back home."

WATCH | Courtney Hoffos adds bronze to medal haul in France:

Sherret of Invermere, B.C., finished fourth. Zoe Chore of Cranbrook, B.C., qualified for the small final and finished eighth while Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was ninth.

Olympic gold medallist Brady Leman of Calgary and Drury both qualified for the small final and finished fifth and sixth, respectively.