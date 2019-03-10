Canada's Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh bronze at worlds

Canada's Justin Kripps drove to bronze on home soil in four-man bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in Whistler, B.C.

Kripps, along with Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell finished with a time of three minutes, 21.78 seconds.

Taking gold, Germany's Francesco Friedrich completed his season sweep of bobsleigh championships.

Friedrich was the World Cup champion in two-man and four-man this season, plus won the two-man world title last weekend. He's the first driver to claim all four championships in the same season since Germany's Andre Lange did it in 2007-08.

Friedrich finished four runs in 3 minutes, 21.33 seconds. Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis — the leader after Friday's first two runs, before Friedrich overtook him Saturday — was second in 3:21.62, and Kripps landed in third.

"It is amazing. I was happy to get the two-man medal, but it is even sweeter in the four-man," said Kripps. "I'm so happy to be able to spread the love around. These four-man guys have such a huge impact on the two-man results so to reward them with this is massive."

Kripps and Stones, of Whitby, Ont., captured the silver in two-man bobsleigh last weekend and were attempting to conquer the four-man race with teammates Sommer of White Rock, B.C., and Saskatoon's Coakwell.

The 32-year-old Kripps tied for gold in the two-man event at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year alongside Friedrich.

